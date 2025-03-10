Menu

Consumer

Saskatchewan awarded $700M in national tobacco settlement

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 10, 2025 3:20 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan is getting about $700 million as part of a settlement that will see three big tobacco companies pay out billions in compensation to provinces, territories and former smokers across the country.
Saskatchewan is getting about $700 million as part of a settlement that will see three big tobacco companies pay out billions in compensation to provinces, territories and former smokers across the country. Sean Kilpatrick/ The Canadian Press
Saskatchewan is getting about $700 million as part of a settlement that will see three big tobacco companies pay out billions in compensation to provinces, territories and former smokers across the country.

An Ontario court last week approved a $32.5-billion settlement between JTI-Macdonald Corp.; Rothmans, Benson & Hedges; and Imperial Tobacco Canada Ltd. and their creditors.

Those include plaintiffs in two Quebec class-action lawsuits as well as provincial and territorial governments looking to recoup smoking-related health-care costs.

Officials say it’s the largest deal of its kind in Canadian history and the third largest in the world.

Saskatchewan Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill says the province is pleased with the Ontario court’s decision and the money will go toward ongoing cancer care and prevention efforts.

Officials say the settlement will help health-care systems offer improved treatment and care, give meaningful compensation from tobacco companies to victims of smoking, and provide accountability to cigarette manufacturers for past conduct and wrongful practices

© 2025 The Canadian Press

