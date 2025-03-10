SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

MacKinnon, Stamkos, Wilson named NHL’s three stars

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted March 10, 2025 1:21 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

NEW YORK – Colorado Avalanche centre Nathan MacKinnon, Nashville Predators centre Steven Stamkos and Washington Capitals right-wing Tom Wilson were named the NHL’s three stars of the week.

MacKinnon topped the NHL with nine points (four goals, five assists), posting multiple points in each of his three appearances to lift the Avalanche into third place in the Central Division.

The 29-year-old had his 10th career five-point performance, and third of the season, with two goals and three assists in a 7-3 win over San Jose on Saturday. His two goals against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday helped him reach the 100-point mark for the third straight season.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Toronto traffic forces NHL’s Utah players to walk to arena'
Toronto traffic forces NHL’s Utah players to walk to arena
Story continues below advertisement

Stamkos was second in the NHL with eight points (four goals, four assists), also producing multiple points in his three outings as the Predators enjoyed a perfect week.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

On Thursday, the 35-year-old recorded two assists, one being his 600th career assist, in a 5-3 win against Seattle. He followed with his 14th career hat trick and 14th career overtime goal in a 3-2 victory over Chicago on Saturday.

Trending Now

Wilson racked up seven points (three goals, four assists) to help the Capitals win all four of their games and reclaim first place in the overall league standings. The 29-year-old has reached a career high in goals (29) and tied his career high in points (52) with 18 games remaining.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2025.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices