Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

‘Sooner rather than later’: Experts in Manitoba, nationwide predict prompt federal election

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 10, 2025 1:43 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'What Mark Carney’s victory means for Canada’s upcoming federal election'
What Mark Carney’s victory means for Canada’s upcoming federal election
Mark Carney, former governor of the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, has been elected as the new leader of the Liberal Party of Canada. Once officially sworn in, he will take over from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Mercedes Stephenson gives us the low down of what Carney’s victory means for the upcoming federal election, slated to take place this year.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Now that Canada’s governing Liberal party has chosen a new leader in economist Mark Carney, experts say Canadians should expect a federal election to be called sooner rather than later by the prime minister-designate.

Brandon University political science professor Kelly Saunders told 680 CJOB’s The Start that we’ll likely be casting our votes before long.

“I think the pressure is to call an election sooner rather than later,” Saunders said.

“Especially [since] the Liberals are doing well in the polls now. The Conservatives are still in the lead, but that gap is tightening.”

There’s also a need for some stability in Ottawa, she said, and an election would help bring that to fruition.

Despite the prediction of an early election, Saunders said there’s still a lot of work to be done after Carney’s landslide victory in the Liberal leadership race.

Story continues below advertisement

“Justin Trudeau does need to step down as prime minister; he needs to go to the governor-general. She then needs to go to Mark Carney and say, ‘OK, Mark, do you want to form a government?’

“Then he needs to be sworn in, then he needs to appoint a cabinet.”

Click to play video: 'Who is Canada’s new prime minister? What you need to know about Mark Carney'
Who is Canada’s new prime minister? What you need to know about Mark Carney

Other experts across the country agree with Saunders that it’ll likely be a short turnaround time for campaigning and a federal election, with the Liberals’ newly minted leader taking advantage of the overwhelming support he received in the leadership race.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Carleton University journalism professor Andrew Cohen told Global News he was a bit surprised by Carney’s wide margin of victory, but said it gives the Liberal party someone to unite and build momentum around.

“The power of the mandate says to the Conservatives, ‘We’re united, no one can say we’re a divided party,'” Cohen said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Liberals being Liberals, they did what Liberals do, which is they saw an option, they grabbed it, and they are now resurrecting and reinventing themselves.”

Liberal strategist Andrew Perez told 680 CJOB’s Connecting Winnipeg that Carney is expected to be sworn in and announce his cabinet by the end of the week.

“Canada will be into a general federal election probably within two weeks’ time,” he said.

Perez said Carney is wasting no time getting to work after Sunday’s victory.

“We’re going to have a new prime minister sworn into office by the end of this week … and I understand Carney is in full-day briefings today.

Trending Now

“He’s going to announce a new cabinet — a smaller cabinet — by the end of the week, and he’s going to hit the ground running.”

Click to play video: 'Political scientist on Mark Carney’s decisive Liberal leadership victory'
Political scientist on Mark Carney’s decisive Liberal leadership victory

Political science professor Lisa Young at the University of Calgary says the Opposition Conservatives will have to make some decisions of their own, as Carney has promised to do away with the consumer carbon price — a topic frequently referenced by Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre in his attacks on Trudeau.

Story continues below advertisement

If an election happens as soon as many expect, Young said, Canadians’ minds might well be on a different topic altogether — the ongoing trade war between Canada and the United States.

“Can Mr. Poilievre make a pitch that, in fact, he is better equipped to deal with Donald Trump?

“Because if that’s going to be the ballot question — and I think it is — he can’t deflect, he can’t change the ballot question. He has to figure out an answer to that question.”

Click to play video: 'A lookback at Justin Trudeau’s 10-year leadership as Canada’s PM'
A lookback at Justin Trudeau’s 10-year leadership as Canada’s PM
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices