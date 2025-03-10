Spring weather in southern Manitoba? Not so fast, meteorologist says

Send this page to someone via email

Don’t put your winter gear away just yet, southern Manitoba.

A string of above-zero temperatures in early March has many hoping spring has finally sprung, but an Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologist says a cold front is on its way, which means a hefty snowfall for some areas.

“There’s a little system moving through the province,” Dan Fulton told 680 CJOB’s The Start.

“The low itself isn’t all that big, but the real issue is there’s a fairly strong cold front coming behind it that’s bringing quite a bit colder temperatures and some snow to much of the region there.”

Areas including the Parklands, Interlake and northern Whiteshell are under a snowfall warning, with 10 centimetres expected, while Winnipeg is looking at a couple of centimetres of the white stuff — but strong north winds will cause things to get chilly beginning Monday afternoon.

The forecast is calling for a high of 5 C on Wednesday and 8 C on Thursday, but Fulton said there could be another snow event by the weekend.