Spring weather in southern Manitoba? Not so fast, meteorologist says

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 10, 2025 12:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Fluctuating weather can be a pain for Winnipeggers with arthritis, expert says'
Fluctuating weather can be a pain for Winnipeggers with arthritis, expert says
RELATED: Big swings in temperature are welcomed by a lot of Winnipeggers, especially when things heat up, but drastic shifts from cold to warm and back again can mean pain for many, including those with arthritis – Jan 16, 2025
Don’t put your winter gear away just yet, southern Manitoba.

A string of above-zero temperatures in early March has many hoping spring has finally sprung, but an Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologist says a cold front is on its way, which means a hefty snowfall for some areas.

“There’s a little system moving through the province,” Dan Fulton told 680 CJOB’s The Start.

“The low itself isn’t all that big, but the real issue is there’s a fairly strong cold front coming behind it that’s bringing quite a bit colder temperatures and some snow to much of the region there.”

Areas including the Parklands, Interlake and northern Whiteshell are under a snowfall warning, with 10 centimetres expected, while Winnipeg is looking at a couple of centimetres of the white stuff — but strong north winds will cause things to get chilly beginning Monday afternoon.

The forecast is calling for a high of 5 C on Wednesday and 8 C on Thursday, but Fulton said there could be another snow event by the weekend.

Click to play video: 'Warm weather stymies skating on iconic Winnipeg river trail'
Warm weather stymies skating on iconic Winnipeg river trail
