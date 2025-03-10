Suspect charged with murder in fatal 2021 Winnipeg fire

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they’ve arrested a suspect in a fatal Young Street fire in September 2021.

Police determined that the fire had been set deliberately and that foul play was involved in the death of Faye Sanderson, 44, whose body was found in the aftermath of the blaze.

A suspect, who police say knew the victim, was identified after years of investigating and arrested March 4 at the Edmonton Institution for Women, where she was in custody on an unrelated matter.

Kendra Leanne Sinclair, 35, now faces a second-degree murder charge and remains in custody.