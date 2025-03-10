Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Suspect charged with murder in fatal 2021 Winnipeg fire

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 10, 2025 11:15 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'House fire on Young Street was a homicide, say Winnipeg police'
House fire on Young Street was a homicide, say Winnipeg police
RELATED: Winnipeg police are now calling a house fire in the West End a homicide – Sep 29, 2021
Winnipeg police say they’ve arrested a suspect in a fatal Young Street fire in September 2021.

Police determined that the fire had been set deliberately and that foul play was involved in the death of Faye Sanderson, 44, whose body was found in the aftermath of the blaze.

A suspect, who police say knew the victim, was identified after years of investigating and arrested March 4 at the Edmonton Institution for Women, where she was in custody on an unrelated matter.

Kendra Leanne Sinclair, 35, now faces a second-degree murder charge and remains in custody.

Click to play video: 'Firefighters find body after Young Street fire'
Firefighters find body after Young Street fire
