Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Israel says it is cutting off its electricity supply to Gaza

By AP The Canadian Press
Posted March 9, 2025 12:40 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Israel cuts Gaza aid again, leaving Palestinians scrambling'
Israel cuts Gaza aid again, leaving Palestinians scrambling
Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are struggling for food after Israel blocked aid convoys in the region, again. The first phase of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas brought a surge of humanitarian relief to Gaza, however, Benjamin Netanyahu has now put a hold on further shipments to pressure Hamas to negotiate phase two. Nathaniel Dove reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

JERUSALEM — Israel says it is cutting off its electricity supply to Gaza.

The full effects of that are not immediately clear, but the territory’s desalination plants receive power for producing drinking water.

Sunday’s announcement comes a week after Israel cut off all supplies of goods to the territory to over 2 million people.

It has sought to press Hamas to accept an extension of the first phase of their ceasefire.

That phase ended last weekend. Israel wants Hamas to release half of the remaining hostages in return for a promise to negotiate a lasting truce.

Click to play video: 'Gazans react to Trump AI video promoting plan for “Riviera of the Middle East”'
Gazans react to Trump AI video promoting plan for “Riviera of the Middle East”
Story continues below advertisement

Hamas has pressed to start negotiations on the ceasefire’s more difficult second phase instead, which would see the release of remaining hostages from Gaza, the withdrawal of Israeli forces and a lasting peace.

Hamas is believed to have 24 living hostages and the bodies of 35 others.

The militant group on Sunday said it wrapped up the latest round of ceasefire talks with Egyptian mediators without changes to its position, calling for an immediate start of the ceasefire’s second phase.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The new letter from Israel’s energy minister to the Israel Electric Corporation tells it to stop selling power to Gaza.

Israel had warned when it stopped all supplies that water and electricity could be next.

Gaza has been largely devastated by the war, and generators and solar panels are used for some of the power supply.

The ceasefire has paused the deadliest and most destructive fighting ever between Israel and Hamas, sparked by the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

The first phase allowed the return of 25 living hostages and the remains of eight others in exchange for the release of nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

Israeli forces have withdrawn to buffer zones inside Gaza, hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians have returned to northern Gaza for the first time since early in the war and hundreds of trucks of aid entered per day until Israel suspended supplies.

Story continues below advertisement

US envoy envisages a longer truce

Trending Now

The White House on Wednesday made the surprise confirmation of direct U.S. talks with Hamas.

On Sunday, envoy Adam Boehler told CNN that “I think you could see something like a long-term truce, where we forgive prisoners, where Hamas lays down their arms, where they agree they’re not part of the political party going forward. I think that’s a reality. It’s real close.”

When asked by CNN if he would speak with the militant group again, Boehler replied, “You never know.”

He added: “I think something could come together within weeks,” and expressed hope for a deal that would see all hostages released, not only the American ones.

Hamas on Sunday reiterated its support for a proposal for the establishment of an independent committee of technocrats to run Gaza until Palestinians hold presidential and legislative elections.

Story continues below advertisement

That committee would work “under the umbrella” of the Palestinian Authority, based in the occupied West Bank.

Israel has rejected the PA having any role in Gaza, but hasn’t put forward an alternative for postwar rule.

Hamas’ attack in October 2023 killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, inside Israel and the terrorist group took 251 people hostage. Most have been released in ceasefire agreements or other arrangements.

Israel’s military offensive has killed more than 48,000 Palestinians in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which doesn’t say how many of the dead were militants.

Now, with the cutoff of all supplies to Gaza, Palestinians are reporting sharp price increases for dwindling items as fears grow again.

“Since the ceasefire began, the situation has improved a little. But before that, the situation was very bad,” said Fares al-Qeisi in the southern city of Khan Younis. “I swear to God, one could not satisfy their hunger.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices