Rural Alberta MLA booted from UCP caucus for refusing to support budget

A member of the legislature that represents a rural riding north of Edmonton has been kicked out of the United Conservative Party caucus for refusing to support the 2025 provincial budget.

Backbencher Scott Sinclair, who represents the constituency of Lesser Slave Lake, said he wouldn’t vote for the budget, citing its projected multi-billion-dollar deficits and money for big cities while the rural areas are left wanting.

On Friday, the UCP caucus voted to boot Sinclair from caucus for not toeing the party line.

“Budget votes are confidence votes. The failure of a budget to pass results in an immediate election,” said a statement from ghief government whip Shane Getson.

"All government MLAs are expected to vote in favour of a tabled budget."

The UCP holds an 11-seat majority in the 87-seat house, so many more UCP members would have to vote against the budget to put Premier Danielle Smith’s government at risk.

“MLA Sinclair has made it clear, both in his social media posts and in his conversations with colleagues, that he intends to vote against the budget. As an elected MLA he has that right, but may not do so as a member of the government caucus,” Getson added.

The proposed budget, tabled last week by Finance Minister Nate Horner, forecasts a $5.2-billion deficit this year and multibillion-dollar deficits for at least two years after that.

In a statement on social media last weekend, Sinclair said, “I don’t know who (the budget is) meant to serve, but it certainly isn’t for me, my family, my friends or my constituents.”

Sinclair wrote that he finds years of potential deficits tough to stomach.

He said he’s “furious” at the amount of money pledged for Alberta’s two major cities, including more than $100 million to fund a new event space near the Edmonton Oilers’ downtown arena and to demolish the team’s old facility.

“If the government insists on running multiple deficits (which I strongly oppose), then I would expect to see real investments in one-time infrastructure projects for northern Alberta – fixing our roads, bridges, building new schools, and upgrading regional airports,” he wrote.

"Health care in northern Alberta has hit rock bottom, and while I hear about positive changes happening elsewhere, they aren't happening here."

The government’s budget does pledge some capital spending over the next three years to address rural health care in the north, such as $189 million to replace the Beaverlodge Health Centre and $80 million for the community health centre in La Crete. Both facilities are 350 km away from the town of Slave Lake.

Upgrades to Highway 88, which was also a bone of contention for Sinclair, are being promised eventually.

Transportation Minister Devin Dreeshen said Tuesday the budget includes funding to widen Highway 88, although he didn’t provide a dollar figure. He said design work is on track to be completed this year, with construction getting underway in 2026.

Christina Gray with the Opposition NDP said the UCP caucus is in chaos and this latest move suggests Premier Danielle Smith can’t lead effectively.

“Sinclair confirmed what we already know: the UCP’s 2025 budget fails Albertans. Rather than fix it, the premier continues to approach the problem like she approaches all problems— firing anyone who disagrees with her.

"Instead of focusing on governing, the premier is far too busy firing board after board, CEO after CEO, and now she's firing her own caucus members."

The UCP said it had informed the speaker of the assembly of this decision. Alberta’s legislature returns from a break next Monday, but Sinclair’s removal takes immediate effect.

Global News has reached out to Sinclair for a response to the caucus vote. This story will be updated if one is received.

Sinclair was the second UCP MLA to push back against Smith’s government in the span of a week.

Airdrie-Cochrane MLA Peter Guthrie quit cabinet over his concerns with government-wide contracting processes.

His concerns come amid an ongoing scandal involving allegations of high-level political pressure in overpriced private surgery contracts. The RCMP has announced it is investigating Alberta Health Services.

— with files from Lisa Johnson and Jack Farrell, The Canadian Press