Terry Wilson, who helped Stampeders win 1971 Grey Cup, dead at 83

Terry Wilson, who played nine seasons in the CFL and helped the Calgary Stampeders win the 1971 Grey Cup, has died.

The Stampeders said in a release that Wilson died Wednesday after a long illness. He was 83.

Wilson joined the Stampeders in 1968 after four years with Edmonton and played 76 regular-season contests for Calgary.

He had 16 interceptions as a member of the Stampeders including a team-leading seven picks in 1970.

He was a key contributor to the Stampeders’ 1971 championship with an interception in the first game of the best-of-three West final with Saskatchewan and three tackles, a forced fumble and a pass knockdown in the Grey Cup victory over Toronto.

Born in Montreal and raised in San Francisco, Wilson played as a defensive end, defensive back and a halfback over his career.