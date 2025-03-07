Menu

Canada

Terry Wilson, who helped Stampeders win 1971 Grey Cup, dead at 83

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 7, 2025 2:09 pm
1 min read
A Canadian Football League logo seen on a football during CFL training camp at Alumni Stadium in Guelph, Ont., Sunday, May 12, 2024. View image in full screen
A Canadian Football League logo seen on a football during CFL training camp at Alumni Stadium in Guelph, Ont., Sunday, May 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn
Terry Wilson, who played nine seasons in the CFL and helped the Calgary Stampeders win the 1971 Grey Cup, has died.

The Stampeders said in a release that Wilson died Wednesday after a long illness. He was 83.

Wilson joined the Stampeders in 1968 after four years with Edmonton and played 76 regular-season contests for Calgary.

He had 16 interceptions as a member of the Stampeders including a team-leading seven picks in 1970.

He was a key contributor to the Stampeders’ 1971 championship with an interception in the first game of the best-of-three West final with Saskatchewan and three tackles, a forced fumble and a pass knockdown in the Grey Cup victory over Toronto.

Born in Montreal and raised in San Francisco, Wilson played as a defensive end, defensive back and a halfback over his career.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

