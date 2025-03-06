Menu

Canada

Should full-day kindergarten be an option in Saskatchewan?

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted March 6, 2025 5:24 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Should full-day kindergarten be an option in Saskatchewan?'
Should full-day kindergarten be an option in Saskatchewan?
Parents and educators across Saskatchewan are showing support for full-day kindergarten, something the province does not currently fund.
Parents and educators across Saskatchewan are showing support for full-day kindergarten, something the province does not currently fund.

“Data across the globe shows that full-day, every day, kindergarten is one of the best tools that we have to get kids to reading grade three in grade three,” Saskatoon Public Schools Foundation (SPSF) CEO Zeba Ahmad said.

All provinces expect Saskatchewan, Alberta, Manitoba and Nunavut have full-day funding for kindergarten.

Grandma Sharon Strongarm said half-days can be a burden on working parents, and many kids enjoy a full day.

“What are you going to learn in half a day,” Strongarm said. “(Kids) want to be in there always with their friends, learning and getting used to one another.”

The past four years the SPSF has supported full day kindergarten learning in 25 Saskatoon schools.

SPSF is an independent charity working in partnership with Saskatoon Public Schools to support students, schools, and teachers. They previously ran a $20-million initiative to help with funding full-day kindergarten.

But that initiative is running out in June 2026.

Ahmad said they are working with donors to hopefully continue the project and continue to talk with the province about funding.

“We are hopeful they will see this as an investment in our community,” she said.

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations say most First Nations provide full-day programing.

Dr. Lillian Gadwa-Crier has worked with kids on and off reserves. She believes the government should step up in funding early learning.

“We need to give our children some time in the classroom and some parents will say, ‘No, that’s too long’ … but you’d be surprised,” she said.

Global News reached out to the Ministry of Education to discuss full-day kindergarten funding.

In a statement they say the half-time program is meant to provide a positive transition to a full day program in Grade 1.

“An extension to the negotiation should mean listening to operators to make improvements to the agreement so they can be beneficial for children, operators, and our governments for years to come,” the statement reads.

“A negotiation of an extension to the childcare agreement must include discussions on things such as: Inclusion of terms from other Provincial ELCC Agreements and flexibility to address before/after school programs.

“We remain ready to negotiate in good faith before the expiration of the current agreement on March 31, 2026.”

The SPSF said if you think full-day education should be offered, make your voice heard.

“If this is something that is important to you, you should talk to your government representative,” Ahmad said.

