2 suspects in migrant drownings in Akwesasne can be extradited to U.S., judge says

Two people accused of being part of a human smuggling operation tied to the drownings of eight migrants in the St. Lawrence River are one step closer to being extradited to the United States.

A Quebec Superior Court judge on Thursday ordered that Stephanie Square and Rahsontanohstha Delormier be committed into custody to await surrender to the U.S., where they are facing charges of conspiring to commit alien smuggling, alien smuggling for profit, and alien smuggling resulting in death.

They are accused in connection with the deaths of a Romanian family of four who were among eight migrants who drowned while trying to enter the U.S. from Canada in March 2023 through Akwesasne Mohawk Territory.

Lawyers for the two suspects argued that no crime was committed in the U.S., because the Romanian family never left Canada and died in Canadian waters. “Our justice system can provide a trial, eventually, for this type of crime in Canada,” said Antonio Cabral, who represents Delormier, after the ruling at the Montreal courthouse. “No need to deport my client to the United States.”

But Justice Gregory Moore said that issue can be argued to federal Justice Minister Arif Virani, who makes the final decision on extradition requests. He said his role was limited to deciding whether an offence has been committed that would be considered a crime in Canada.

“The extradition judge does not hear a trial, and the process before the judge is intended to be expeditious and is intended only to determine whether a trial should be held,” he said.

Cabral said his client plans to appeal the decision. Lawyers for both suspects will also argue their case to the justice minister.

Authorities have said the unique geography of Akwesasne, which straddles Quebec, Ontario and New York state, makes the territory a popular spot for smugglers of humans and contraband.

Extradition documents previously filed in court say Square exchanged text messages with alleged co-conspirators in which concerns were raised about the weather conditions on March 29, 2023, the night of the fatal crossing. The allegations have not been proven in court.

The documents allege Square and Delormier used the Mohawk territory and Cornwall Island, Ont., as a staging area for smuggling. They transported migrants to Cornwall Island where Square allegedly arranged for transportation across the river by boat. Once across, drivers on the other side transported them further south in New York state.

There are a number of co-operating witnesses in the case, including one who allegedly told authorities that Square attempted to recruit him as a boatman for the fatal river journey. The witness allegedly refused because “the weather was too bad.” Winds on March 29, 2023, blew at 45 to 60 kilometres per hour and temperatures hovered below freezing.

Authorities allege Square purchased a boat and asked Delormier to pilot the vessel; however, that boat broke down earlier in the day, forcing them to find an alternative. That’s when Square allegedly hired Casey Oakes to transport the Romanian family later that night.

The bodies of the migrants were pulled from the river in Akwesasne, about 130 kilometres southwest of Montreal, on March 30 and 31, 2023. The body of Oakes, 30, was found in July 2023.

The Romanian family was identified as Florin Iordache, 28; his wife, Cristina (Monalisa) Zenaida Iordache, 28; their two-year-old daughter, Evelin; and one-year-old son, Elyen. Both children were Canadian citizens and the family had been living in the Toronto area. The decision on Thursday said they paid $15,000 to be smuggled to the U.S.

The four other people who died were members of the Chaudhari family from the western Indian state of Gujarat. They included the father, Praveenbhai Chaudhari, 50; mother, Dakshaben, 45; son, Meet, 20; and daughter, Vidhi, 23.

Moore also denied a request that Gladue reports be prepared for the suspects, ruling they are not relevant at this stage of the extradition process. Gladue reports provide information on the unique circumstances of Indigenous people accused of offences, including systemic factors like racism and intergenerational trauma. They are intended to mitigate the over-representation of Indigenous people in the criminal justice system.

The judge said the issue of Gladue reports could still be raised to the justice minister.