Crime

Suspect arrested in Osborne Street lounge shooting: Winnipeg cops

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 6, 2025 12:02 pm
One man in hospital after Osborne Street shooting
A man is in hospital after a shooting at an Osborne Street business Thursday morning – Feb 6, 2025
Winnipeg police say they’ve made an arrest in a shooting that took place at an Osborne Street lounge early last month.

Police were flagged down early on the morning of Feb. 6 and alerted to an injured 29-year-old man inside a licensed establishment that had closed for the night.

The man was given emergency medical care, including a chest seal, by police while awaiting paramedics before being taken to hospital in unstable condition, later upgraded to stable.

Officers learned that a number of people had been in the building after it closed, and two groups got into a fight, which escalated into the shooting.

The owner of the lounge, 48, was arrested at the scene and charged with obstruction. He was released on an appearance notice.

Five days later, police tracked down a suspect in the shooting near Cheriton Avenue and Rothesay Street. He was arrested and charged with assault and aggravated assault.

Major crimes officers continue to investigate the incident, and anyone with information is asked to call  police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

