Economy

Southern Alberta organizations band together in fight against Trump’s tariffs

By Justin Sibbet Global News
Posted March 5, 2025 8:00 pm
1 min read
Southern Alberta organizations band together in fight against Trump’s tariffs
WATCH: A task force of economic powers in southern Alberta are teaming up to mitigate the negative impacts of the tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. Justin Sibbet reports.
A task force of economic powers in southern Alberta is aiming to mitigate the negative impacts of the tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The task force is being referred to as the Lethbridge Region Economic Resilience Task Force.

Partners include Economic Development Lethbridge, the South Grow Regional Initiative, Tourism Lethbridge and the City of Lethbridge, among several others.

As explained in the video above, this coalition aims to stabilize an uncertain situation gripping the region.

