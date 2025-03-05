Southern Alberta organizations band together in fight against Trump’s tariffs

Send this page to someone via email

A task force of economic powers in southern Alberta is aiming to mitigate the negative impacts of the tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The task force is being referred to as the Lethbridge Region Economic Resilience Task Force.

Partners include Economic Development Lethbridge, the South Grow Regional Initiative, Tourism Lethbridge and the City of Lethbridge, among several others.

As explained in the video above, this coalition aims to stabilize an uncertain situation gripping the region.