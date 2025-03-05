Menu

Politics

Winnipeg, Brandon, Selkirk to receive 10 years of federal transit funding

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 5, 2025 2:07 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg Transit introduces 1st in planned fleet of zero-emission buses
Three cities in Manitoba are getting an assist from the federal government to help upgrade and modernize their transit systems.

MP Terry Duguid announced Wednesday that Winnipeg, Brandon and Selkirk will receive part of a combined $12 million each year for the next decade toward transit improvements and maintenance — with the goal of making sure residents have reliable access to public transit close to home.

Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham said the funding is timely, as the city is already working on the development of a new transit network.

“Reliable, long-term transit funding is essential for Winnipeg’s growth,” Gillingham said.

“With our new transit network launching this summer, this investment comes at the right time, helping us build a more frequent, reliable, and efficient system that better connects people to jobs and services.”

The federal dollars come via the Canada Public Transit Fund, and are set to begin in 2026, running through 2036.

“Getting where you need to go should be quick, easy, and affordable,” Duguid said in a statement.

“This funding will help modernize transit in Winnipeg, Brandon, and Selkirk — saving people time, lowering costs for riders, and making it easier to connect to jobs and services.”

Winnipeg transit riders look forward to potential route system changes
