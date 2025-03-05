University of Guelph students sort trash using AI-powered recycling assistant

Send this page to someone via email

Students at the University of Guelph are using AI technology to sort their trash in seconds.

Oscar Sort is an AI-powered recycling assistant located in the University Centre, and it scans students’ trash and guide them to the correct waste bin.

Mike Posteraro is the senior manager of environmental operations and sustainability at the post-secondary school.

Posteraro said the technology simplifies some of the struggles we have while approaching a waste bin.

“You approach the waste station; it scans and assesses the waste that you have and in real time almost instantly can make a decision to simplify where things go,” Posteraro said.

He said it’s all based on real time because recycling rules change quite often based on district and municipality and the AI is actively connected to what goes where.

And when these factors are all combined, Posteraro said it makes this type of technology very powerful.

In a statement from the university, it said Oscar Sort adapts to evolving municipal guidelines, updating in real time to reflect changes in local recycling regulations and packaging.

It also said the project has been designed with privacy in mind, refraining from collecting personal data and only identifying waste items.

The U of G added that the project has already improved recycling rates and reduced operational costs at more than two dozen North American institutions.

Since it was introduced in February, Posteraro said students have reacted positively to the project.

He said students are having fun interacting with the technology.

“When you watch people interact with the unit, you see that they’re putting things in the bins needed with a smile,” he said.

Posteraro said the post-secondary school is looking at this technology and others that can help with waste diversion.