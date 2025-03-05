Union representing Toronto child-care workers sets strike deadline

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The union representing roughly 27,000 city workers in Toronto says it has set a strike deadline for Monday.

CUPE Local 79 President Nas Yadollahi says the union received what the city called its “final offer” Tuesday, but it still falls short of its members’ needs.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Yadollahi says the union will be countering with its own proposal later Wednesday, and it will extend its strike deadline to 12:01 a.m. on Monday.

She says if no deal is reached by that time, the workers will walk off the job.

CUPE Local 79 members include workers in public health, court services, child care, ambulance dispatch, shelters, water and food inspection and long-term care.

Last week, the city said nearly all of its recreation centres and all 39 city-operated child care centres will close if workers strike.