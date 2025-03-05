Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Union representing Toronto child-care workers sets strike deadline

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 5, 2025 11:13 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Toronto parents scramble as city child-care strike looms'
Toronto parents scramble as city child-care strike looms
WATCH: Toronto parents scramble as city child-care strike looms
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The union representing roughly 27,000 city workers in Toronto says it has set a strike deadline for Monday.

CUPE Local 79 President Nas Yadollahi says the union received what the city called its “final offer” Tuesday, but it still falls short of its members’ needs.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Yadollahi says the union will be countering with its own proposal later Wednesday, and it will extend its strike deadline to 12:01 a.m. on Monday.

She says if no deal is reached by that time, the workers will walk off the job.

Trending Now

CUPE Local 79 members include workers in public health, court services, child care, ambulance dispatch, shelters, water and food inspection and long-term care.

Last week, the city said nearly all of its recreation centres and all 39 city-operated child care centres will close if workers strike.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices