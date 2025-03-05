Winter route parking ban lifted as Winnipeg warms up

Send this page to someone via email

With spring on the horizon, the City of Winnipeg says it has lifted its annual winter route parking ban.

The ban, which comes into place when weather conditions require it, can potentially come into effect any time through the end of April. The city says it will give a seven-day heads up before reinstating it.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Under the ban, vehicles parked on designated winter routes between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. are in danger of a ticket and a tow.

The city said Wednesday there are currently no other winter parking bans in place either.