Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Winter route parking ban lifted as Winnipeg warms up

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 5, 2025 10:28 am
1 min read
The City of Winnipeg's winter route parking ban has been lifted, which should mean fewer tickets for scofflaw drivers. View image in full screen
The City of Winnipeg's winter route parking ban has been lifted, which should mean fewer tickets for scofflaw drivers. Global News / File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

With spring on the horizon, the City of Winnipeg says it has lifted its annual winter route parking ban.

The ban, which comes into place when weather conditions require it, can potentially come into effect any time through the end of April. The city says it will give a seven-day heads up before reinstating it.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Under the ban, vehicles parked on designated winter routes between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. are in danger of a ticket and a tow.

The city said Wednesday there are currently no other winter parking bans in place either.

Click to play video: 'Annual Winter Route Parking Ban goes into effect'
Annual Winter Route Parking Ban goes into effect
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices