Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Refurbishing Estevan’s coal plants could help support its economy amid U.S. tariffs

By Kat Ludwig Global News
Posted March 4, 2025 7:12 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Tarrif Concerns Estevan’s energy sector'
Tarrif Concerns Estevan’s energy sector
WATCH: Estevan's energy sector could be heavily impacted by the U.S. tariffs. Refurbishing the city's coal power plants could help lessen the impact and support the economy.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Estevan, Sask. is commonly known as the energy city, being a hub for trades work in industries like oil, gas, and agriculture.

Some city officials in Estevan says local jobs in those industries could be on the line thanks to the tariffs from the United States.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

However, the city is optimistic because the provincial government is considering refurbishing Estevan’s two coal power plants, which could help support the economy.

Trending Now

Katherine Ludwig has the full details in the video above.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices