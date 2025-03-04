Refurbishing Estevan’s coal plants could help support its economy amid U.S. tariffs

See more sharing options

Estevan, Sask. is commonly known as the energy city, being a hub for trades work in industries like oil, gas, and agriculture.

Some city officials in Estevan says local jobs in those industries could be on the line thanks to the tariffs from the United States.

However, the city is optimistic because the provincial government is considering refurbishing Estevan’s two coal power plants, which could help support the economy.

Katherine Ludwig has the full details in the video above.