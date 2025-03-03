Menu

Sports

Vincent Massey wins overtime thriller to open high school city championship

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted March 3, 2025 10:36 pm
1 min read
The Vincent Massey Trojans are just one win away from their first city championship in boys high school hockey.

The Trojans pulled out a dramatic overtime victory in Game 1 of the division one championship series 2-1 over the Westwood Warriors on Monday at the Seven Oaks Sportsplex.

The two teams played two periods of scoreless hockey before the Trojans opened the scoring early in the final frame. Westwood tied the game with a little under four minutes remaining to force overtime.

The Warriors had their chances to win it in the extra period and had to play shorthanded. But soon after a hooking penalty expired, Aiden Dilay scored the game winning goal for the Trojans to take a one game to none lead in the best-of-three championship series.

Gavin Savage scored the other goal for Vincent Massey, while Gavin Salamacha replied for Westwood in the loss.

The Trojans won the regular season title, but the third place Warriors finished only five points behind.

The Winnipeg High School Hockey League will be crowning a new champion this year after the perennial powerhouse and defending champion St. Paul’s Crusaders bowed out in the quarterfinals after winning three of the last four titles.

Westwood’s lone city championship came back in 2010.

Game 2 of the championship series is scheduled for Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. again at the Seven Oaks Sportsplex.

Click to play video: 'HIGHLIGHTS: Vincent Massey defeats Westwood in WHSHL Final'
HIGHLIGHTS: Vincent Massey defeats Westwood in WHSHL Final
