Maritime tourism industry prepares for impact of Donald Trump’s tariffs

Send this page to someone via email

Ahead of the busy spring and summer tourism season, Maritimers working in the industry are preparing for U.S. tariffs and its impact.

In Digby, N.S., the area’s tourism development manager, Doug Ralph, has heard uncertainty and guilt from Americans who feel unwelcome to visit because of the political tensions between the two countries.

“They know that we’re booing them at hockey games, and of course that our countries are at odds,” said Ralph.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In response, he wrote a Facebook post reminding U.S. visitors of their shared history. His words included, “you will always have a place here to call your home away from home.”

“What’s happening between our two governments is happening between our two governments, but if you want to come visit us, we are happy to have you,” he explained.

Story continues below advertisement

Over in New Brunswick, the harbour master for Welshpool Wharf on Campobello Island takes crowds of tourists on sightseeing tours every summer. The groups are usually 90 per cent American.

Peter Harwerth foresees complications for those who have summer homes on the island and try to bring in supplies to maintain them.

“If you want to build something on your property, you need lumber, you need building materials, which, in the past, was available from the United States. That will completely stop,” he said.

For more on this story, watch the video above.