‘Someone has crucial information’: Manitoba RCMP probe fatal house fire

Manitoba RCMP say they continue to look into a fatal house fire on Pinaymootang First Nation.

The Feb. 7 blaze, at a home off Highway 6, completely destroyed the building, and two days later, human remains were found in the rubble.

Police say they’ve been conducting interviews throughout the area in an attempt to find out what happened, although the fire’s cause is not yet known.

“We have spent a lot of time in the community speaking to individuals, but we know someone has crucial information to assist with our investigation,” said major crimes investigator Sgt. James Demidiuk in a statement.

“Providing closure to the family and getting answers for the community is our top priority right now and we are hoping to do that.”

Anyone with information, or who may have been in the area around the fire between 5-8:30 p.m. on Feb. 7, is asked to call the RCMP’s tip line at 431-489-8551.