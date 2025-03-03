Edmonton police give update on statue theft, say it likely used ‘specialized cutting tools’

Send this page to someone via email

A statue of women’s rights trailblazer Emily Murphy remains missing after being stolen from an Edmonton park last week, and police have issued a new appeal for anyone with information about the theft to come forward.

“Anyone using the park between Tuesday, Feb. 4, and Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, who may have witnessed suspicious activity in or around the statue at Emily Murphy Park is asked to please contact the EPS (Edmonton Police Service) at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone,” police said in a news release issued Monday.

“Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.”

On Wednesday, police said they were notified that the bronze statue had been removed “as of Monday, Feb. 24.”

Police said they were told by City of Edmonton officials that city staff noticed a week before the statue’s theft that the plaque next to the statue had gone missing.

According to police, the statue and plaque were last seen intact on Feb. 4.

“The statue was removed from the base using specialized cutting tools and, due to its weight, was likely moved out of the park using heavy duty transport equipment,” Det. Mona Gill said Monday.

“We are hopeful that someone using the park after hours may have noticed this type of suspicious activity near the statue and can provide information that will assist with our investigation.”

After the statue was stolen, only the shoes at its base remained.

View image in full screen A life-sized bronze statue of Canadian women’s rights pioneer Emily Murphy has been stolen from a park in Edmonton. A photo of what remains is seen on Feb. 27, 2025. Global News

Murphy was Alberta’s first woman to be a judge and one of the so-called “Famous Five,” a group of women behind the 1929 Persons Case which challenged laws that prevented women from being appointed to the Senate because they were not considered legal “persons.”

David Turnbull of the Edmonton Arts Council spoke about Murphy’s legacy last week after news emerged that the statue had been stolen. He noted Murphy also had a history of supporting racist policies and eugenics.

In 2021, the Emily Murphy statue was defaced with red paint and the word “racist” was written on the plaque on its base.

— with a file from The Canadian Press