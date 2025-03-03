Cobourg man faces 1st-degree murder charge in Lake Ontario community

Send this page to someone via email

A Cobourg Ont., has been charged with first degree murder after a person was found dead in the community Sunday morning.

On the morning of March 2, Cobourg police responded to home on James Street where one person was found dead.

Local police in the community 90 minutes east of Toronto then called in Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) to help with the investigation.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police have not released any details about the victim.

Kenneth Trolley, 41, of Cobourg has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the investigation.

The investigation is being conducted by Cobourg police with the help from OPP, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.