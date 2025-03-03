Menu

Crime

Cobourg man faces 1st-degree murder charge in Lake Ontario community

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted March 3, 2025 3:21 pm
1 min read
A Cobourg Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
Cobourg Police Service arrested a man following an assault involving a mace-like spray on April 2, 2024. Global News Peterborough file
A Cobourg Ont., has been charged with first degree murder after a person was found dead in the community Sunday morning.

On the morning of March 2, Cobourg police responded to home on James Street where one person was found dead.

Local police in the community 90 minutes east of Toronto then called in Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) to help with the investigation.

Police have not released any details about the victim.

Kenneth Trolley, 41, of Cobourg has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the investigation.

The investigation is being conducted by Cobourg police with the help from OPP, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

