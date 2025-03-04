Police investigating after body found in burned car east of Montreal

See more sharing options

Quebec provincial police are investigating after a body was found in a burned vehicle in the Estrie region east of Montreal late Sunday.

Police spokesperson Camille Savoie says officers received a call about a vehicle fire at about 9:45 p.m. in the town of Brome Lake.

Responding officers found the victim inside the vehicle, and the person was declared dead at the scene.

While the causes and circumstances surrounding the death are still unknown, Savoie says evidence at the scene points to the fire being suspicious.

She says the police major crimes unit is investigating, with help from technicians.

Police have not revealed any details about the victim, adding that it will fall to the coroner’s office to identify the person.