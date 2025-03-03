Tennis legend Serena Williams joining ownership of WNBA’s Toronto Tempo

Send this page to someone via email

Tennis legend Serena Williams is joining the Toronto Tempo’s ownership group, the WNBA expansion team announced Monday.

Williams said in a release that women’s sports are an “incredible investment opportunity” and she is looking forward to being part of the WNBA’s first Canadian team.

Her investment in the ownership team, led by Kilmer Sports Ventures chairman Larry Tanenbaum, is pending final league approval.

The Tempo say Williams will play an active role in the team’s branding, including future jersey designs.

Williams made her professional debut as a 14-year-old at the 1995 Challenge Bell in Quebec City.

She went on to win 73 WTA singles titles including 23 Grand Slams — the most in the open era.

The Tempo will begin playing at Toronto’s Coca-Cola Coliseum in 2026 and will also host regular-season games across Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2025.