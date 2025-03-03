Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

‘Go ski in Russia’: JD Vance faces protesters, mockery on Vermont ski trip

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted March 3, 2025 2:12 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Protesters target JD Vance on ski trip to Vermont'
Protesters target JD Vance on ski trip to Vermont
Protesters against Vice President JD Vance and the Trump administration lined the streets of a Vermont town close to where Vance and his family were planning to ski.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

U.S. Vice President JD Vance had to make a detour on the way to his winter vacation over the weekend after pro-Ukraine protesters lined the streets of a Vermont town en route to where he and his family planned to go skiing.

While passing through Waitsfield, VT, the vice president was met with lines of rallying locals vocalizing their support for Ukraine.

It came a day after an explosive exchange in the Oval Office between President Trump, Vance and President Zelenskyy, where Trump told the Ukrainian leader he was “gambling with WWIII,” effectively ending 80 years of decorum and diplomacy between Europe and the U.S.

Click to play video: 'Trump-Zelenskyy squabble puts future of US-Ukraine critical minerals deal in jeopardy'
Trump-Zelenskyy squabble puts future of US-Ukraine critical minerals deal in jeopardy

The Vance family was on its way to Sugarbush resort in Warren, VT, on Saturday, but rerouted by way of an undisclosed location due to the protests.

Story continues below advertisement

Attendees were seen holding signs that read “Vance is traitor, go ski in Russia,” and “I stand with Ukraine.” They were joined by anti-war activists who waved Palestinian flags and chanted slogans in support of immigrant rights.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Protesters were stationed at multiple locations in the area, including both sides of Route 100 in Waitsfield.

Protester holds up a sign in Waitsfield, VT at pro-Ukraine rally. View image in full screen
Vermonters protest JD Vance’s ski trip on Mar. 1, following a heated Oval Office meeting with Trump and Zelenskyy on Friday. Matt McDermott/X

The demonstrations were planned ahead of Friday’s historic meeting by pro-democracy grass roots organization Indivisible Mad River Valley, but gained momentum in the aftermath.

During Friday’s heated exchange, Vance reprimanded Zelenskyy for refuting Trump’s suggestion that Putin was a trustworthy counterpart. Both he and the president took issue with Zelenskyy’s attire, criticizing him for not wearing a suit, repeatedly spoke over him and accused him of being ungrateful and disrespectful towards the U.S.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think it’s disrespectful for you to come into the Oval Office and try to litigate this in front of the American media,” Vance told Zelenskyy.

A day later, Vermont protestor Tekla Van Hoven of Waterbury told local news outlet WCAX-TV that the vice president should “Ski Russia because JD Vance has no friends in Vermont, but he’s got lots of friends in Russia, so he should go there for vacation.”

Protesters show their signs criticizing JD Vance. View image in full screen
Protesters in Waitsfield, VT rally against the arrival of JD Vance and his family as they passed through the area on their way to a skiing trip. Terry Larsen/ X, The Valley Reporter/ X
Trending Now

Demonstration organizers said about a dozen counter-protestors were in attendance to welcome Vance.

“We wanted to give him a positive welcome rally of support of Vermonters and the process and the things that him and President Trump are doing for our great country,” Gregory Thayer told local reporters.

Despite the detour, Vance and his family hit the slopes on Saturday, catching the attention of fellow skiers.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is awesome. I hope I get to see him. I hear his kids are in ski school,” Susan Green told WCAX-TV.

“I think it is totally fine. If JD Vance wants to go skiing anywhere he wants, that’s great. Come to Vermont. But people have a right, a first amendment right to free assembly, free speech,” Paula Emery of Plainfield said.

Ahead of Vance’s visit to Vermont and before the now infamous Oval Office meeting, the state’s Republican Gov., Phil Scott, who has openly admitted to not voting for Trump, issued a statement welcoming Vance, his wife and two children.

“I welcome the Vice President and his family to Vermont and hope they enjoy their weekend here…I hope Vermonters remember the Vice President is here on a family trip with his young children and, while we may not always agree, we should be respectful. Please join me in welcoming them to Vermont, and hoping they have an opportunity to experience what makes our state, and Vermonters, so special,” he said.

Rallies erupted across the U.S. on Saturday including in Boston, and Los Angeles in solidarity with Ukraine.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices