‘Go ski in Russia’: JD Vance faces protesters, mockery on Vermont ski trip

U.S. Vice President JD Vance had to make a detour on the way to his winter vacation over the weekend after pro-Ukraine protesters lined the streets of a Vermont town en route to where he and his family planned to go skiing.

While passing through Waitsfield, VT, the vice president was met with lines of rallying locals vocalizing their support for Ukraine.

It came a day after an explosive exchange in the Oval Office between President Trump, Vance and President Zelenskyy, where Trump told the Ukrainian leader he was “gambling with WWIII,” effectively ending 80 years of decorum and diplomacy between Europe and the U.S.

The Vance family was on its way to Sugarbush resort in Warren, VT, on Saturday, but rerouted by way of an undisclosed location due to the protests.

Attendees were seen holding signs that read “Vance is traitor, go ski in Russia,” and “I stand with Ukraine.” They were joined by anti-war activists who waved Palestinian flags and chanted slogans in support of immigrant rights.

Protesters were stationed at multiple locations in the area, including both sides of Route 100 in Waitsfield.

View image in full screen Vermonters protest JD Vance’s ski trip on Mar. 1, following a heated Oval Office meeting with Trump and Zelenskyy on Friday. Matt McDermott/X

The demonstrations were planned ahead of Friday’s historic meeting by pro-democracy grass roots organization Indivisible Mad River Valley, but gained momentum in the aftermath.

During Friday’s heated exchange, Vance reprimanded Zelenskyy for refuting Trump’s suggestion that Putin was a trustworthy counterpart. Both he and the president took issue with Zelenskyy’s attire, criticizing him for not wearing a suit, repeatedly spoke over him and accused him of being ungrateful and disrespectful towards the U.S.

“I think it’s disrespectful for you to come into the Oval Office and try to litigate this in front of the American media,” Vance told Zelenskyy.

A day later, Vermont protestor Tekla Van Hoven of Waterbury told local news outlet WCAX-TV that the vice president should “Ski Russia because JD Vance has no friends in Vermont, but he’s got lots of friends in Russia, so he should go there for vacation.”

View image in full screen Protesters in Waitsfield, VT rally against the arrival of JD Vance and his family as they passed through the area on their way to a skiing trip. Terry Larsen/ X, The Valley Reporter/ X

Demonstration organizers said about a dozen counter-protestors were in attendance to welcome Vance.

“We wanted to give him a positive welcome rally of support of Vermonters and the process and the things that him and President Trump are doing for our great country,” Gregory Thayer told local reporters.

Despite the detour, Vance and his family hit the slopes on Saturday, catching the attention of fellow skiers.

“It is awesome. I hope I get to see him. I hear his kids are in ski school,” Susan Green told WCAX-TV.

“I think it is totally fine. If JD Vance wants to go skiing anywhere he wants, that’s great. Come to Vermont. But people have a right, a first amendment right to free assembly, free speech,” Paula Emery of Plainfield said.

Ahead of Vance’s visit to Vermont and before the now infamous Oval Office meeting, the state’s Republican Gov., Phil Scott, who has openly admitted to not voting for Trump, issued a statement welcoming Vance, his wife and two children.

“I welcome the Vice President and his family to Vermont and hope they enjoy their weekend here…I hope Vermonters remember the Vice President is here on a family trip with his young children and, while we may not always agree, we should be respectful. Please join me in welcoming them to Vermont, and hoping they have an opportunity to experience what makes our state, and Vermonters, so special,” he said.

Rallies erupted across the U.S. on Saturday including in Boston, and Los Angeles in solidarity with Ukraine.