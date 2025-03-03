ANALYSIS: Will he, or won’t he? Jets GM has big choices before trade deadline

Send this page to someone via email

Will he, or won’t he?

All eyes in this market are on Kevin Cheveldayoff and whether the Winnipeg GM will pull the trigger on a significant deal ahead of Friday afternoon’s NHL trading deadline.

Twelve months ago, the Winnipeg Jets were pretty much where they find themselves today: A team with aspirations to go all the way. So they were definitely a buyer approaching and at the deadline.

But unlike a year ago, the need for Cheveldayoff to boost his top six forward ranks isn’t as urgent. In my opinion, a healthy Gabe Vilardi and a more complete version of Cole Perfetti are the two biggest reasons for that.

In the spring of 2024, the Jets brass wasn’t sure about Vilardi’s availability as a result of a second consequential injury of the season that sidelined him for pretty much the month of March.

That, coupled with Perfetti’s second-half struggles left Cheveldayoff with no option but to do some big game hunting for Sean Monahan and Tyler Toffoli.

No doubt a Brock Nelson or a Brayden Schenn would benefit the league-leading Jets for the stretch run this time around. But that would fall more into the category of a luxury as opposed to a necessity.

And it also allows Jets management to prioritize beefing up the blue line … if the right deal comes along.

There is a strong argument to be made for Cheveldayoff to go all-in for a second straight deadline. As CJOB’s hockey expert and insider John Shannon asked on Saturday’s pre-game show, if not now — for a team leading the NHL at the three-quarter pole of what has been a magical season — then when?

From that perspective, the Winnipeg Jets’ end goal for 2 p.m. Friday would seem to be crystal clear. If only it was that simple.