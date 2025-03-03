Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Trudeau meets King Charles as he wraps up London visit

By Dylan Robertson The Canadian Press
Posted March 3, 2025 7:54 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'U.K., France and Ukraine will present peace deal to Trump, Starmer says'
U.K., France and Ukraine will present peace deal to Trump, Starmer says
RELATED: U.K., France and Ukraine will present peace deal to Trump, Starmer says
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is headed back to Ottawa, after ending his London visit with an audience with King Charles.

Trudeau was in London for a weekend security summit, making Canada the only non-European nation represented in talks on how to ensure a possible Ukraine ceasefire actually holds.

Analysts say Trudeau’s visit was meant to maintain Canada’s role in the transatlantic alliance, despite U.S. President Donald Trump pulling back from NATO and blaming Ukraine for Russia’s invasion.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Trudeau said he would raise matters with the King that are most important to Canadians, adding that Canada’s sovereignty and independence seem to be atop the public’s mind.

The prime minister visited King Charles Monday morning at his Sandringham estate; as is custom, Buckingham Palace did not mention the topics of conversation in its readout.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The King is also set to welcome Trump to Britain at a later date, an invitation the British media has lambasted after a heated exchange in the White House where Trump scolded Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Trudeau’s plane left London shortly after noon local time, and he boarded the flight after arriving at Stanstead airport on a British military helicopter.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices