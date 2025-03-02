Home destroyed, 6 people displaced after Surrey fire

Send this page to someone via email

Six people have been displaced and one cat has been rescued in Surrey, B.C., on Sunday morning after a home was destroyed by fire.

Surrey Fire Service assistant chief Mike McNamara says they received a call about a house fire early in the morning on the corner of Fraser Highway and 168 Street in the city.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

McNamara says upon arrival, firefighters found a two-storey home was engulfed in flames and thick smoke was coming out of its windows.

All the residents made it out, but McNamara says his crews were told that a cat was still trapped inside.

As they battled the blaze, firefighters were able to rescue the cat, who was alive and doing fine.

No one was injured and the cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

But McNamara says the fire has left a “significant amount of damage” to the home, which will likely need to come down.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March. 2, 2025.