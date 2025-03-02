Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Home destroyed, 6 people displaced after Surrey fire

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted March 2, 2025 5:00 pm
1 min read
Fire trucks in Jasper, Alta., on Friday July 26, 2024. View image in full screen
Fire trucks in Jasper, Alta., on Friday July 26, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Six people have been displaced and one cat has been rescued in Surrey, B.C., on Sunday morning after a home was destroyed by fire.

Surrey Fire Service assistant chief Mike McNamara says they received a call about a house fire early in the morning on the corner of Fraser Highway and 168 Street in the city.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

McNamara says upon arrival, firefighters found a two-storey home was engulfed in flames and thick smoke was coming out of its windows.

All the residents made it out, but McNamara says his crews were told that a cat was still trapped inside.

As they battled the blaze, firefighters were able to rescue the cat, who was alive and doing fine.

Trending Now

No one was injured and the cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

But McNamara says the fire has left a “significant amount of damage” to the home, which will likely need to come down.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March. 2, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices