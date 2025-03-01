Leafs sign Valis to three-year, entry-level deal

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Borya Valis to a three-year, entry-level contract, the team announced Saturday.

The deal is set to begin in 2025-26.

The 20-year-old Valis has 73 points (29 goals, 44 assists) in 57 games with the Western Hockey League’s Prince George Cougars this season.

Story continues below advertisement

The six-foot-two, 200-pound right-winger has 216 points (86 goals, 130 assists) in 236 career regular-season WHL games split between Prince George and the Regina Pats.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In 15 post-season games, he had 13 points (nine goals, four assists), helping the Cougars to the third round of the 2024 WHL playoffs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2025.