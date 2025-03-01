Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

B.C. Conservatives meet amid ‘differences’: Rustad

By Marcy Nicholson The Canadian Press
Posted March 1, 2025 11:41 am
3 min read
Click to play video: 'More division in BC Conservative party'
More division in BC Conservative party
RELATED: The BC Conservatives appear to be a party divided after a non-binding vote in the legislature on Monday. BC MLAs took part in an anti-Trump motion, with five Conservative MLAs voting against the motion. Richard Zussman has more.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The fledgling B.C. Conservative Party will hold its annual general meeting this weekend as members try to find their feet, one week into the provincial legislative session, a senior politician and Conservative member said.

Peter Milobar, the Conservative MLA for Kamloops, said in an interview that the party and its diverse range of candidates came together “under very strange circumstances,” in the middle of the summer and just weeks before a general election was called.

“I see that we’re a very new party, really at its core,” he said. “And so, I think we’re still finding our feet.”

The party had existed on the fringes of B.C. politics for years, but it went from having no members elected in the previous provincial election to within a whisker of forming government in October, with its 44 members making up the official Opposition.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'B.C. Conservative non-confidence motion fails in legislature'
B.C. Conservative non-confidence motion fails in legislature

Its rise came after Kevin Falcon of the BC United Party suspended the party’s election campaign last August in order to not split the vote on the right, as support for the Conservatives surged.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Some BC United members of the legislature — including Milobar — jumped to the Conservatives. Others tried the Independent route and lost.

The result is a caucus with divergent views that have been on display during the legislative session. B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad described it as “family” issues.

When asked this week if there was a rift within the party, Rustad brushed it off.

“You know, I find it interesting because for the media, and I think for the public, they’ve never seen a political party that accepts differences.”

Story continues below advertisement

He said he expected the party’s AGM in Nanaimo, B.C., to be a “democratic process” where members make decisions on modernizing the party and making sure they are prepared to take on the NDP in the next election.

Click to play video: 'B.C. Conservative leader John Rustad claims election irregularities'
B.C. Conservative leader John Rustad claims election irregularities
Trending Now

Cracks within the caucus became clear when Conservative MLA Dallas Brodie posted on social media on Feb. 22 that there were “zero” confirmed child burial sites at the former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.

Rustad said he asked her to take it down, but the post remains up a week later.

Conservative house leader, A’aliya Warbus, who is Indigenous, said questioning the narratives of those who survived residential school atrocities is harmful, although she denied she was responding to Brodie’s post.

Milobar didn’t mention names either when he spoke about residential school “denialism” in the legislature this week.

Story continues below advertisement

But he said he he had vowed to those in the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation, where the former Kamloops Resident School sits, that he would always speak up against it.

“As you know, my wife, my kids, they’re all Indigenous. My grandchildren are Indigenous, my son-in-law is a Kamloops band member.

“These types of things are very personal, and so when denialism does from time to time raise up in the broader conversation, both in B.C. and across the country, it has a direct impact on Tk’emlups,” he said in an emotional speech.

Conservative members will elect a new board during the weekend convention, but Rustad told reporters this week that there “isn’t a mechanism” for a leadership review at this meeting.

However, he said members would be asked this year if they want a leadership review, in line with the party’s constitution.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices