Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Deloitte to head up governance review into board of Metro Vancouver

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted February 28, 2025 8:36 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Multiple reviews of Metro Vancouver underway'
Multiple reviews of Metro Vancouver underway
Three reviews are underway into Metro Vancouver's governance, board pay and stipends, and multi-billion dollar cost overrun of a significant infrastructure project. Catherine Urquhart reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Following months of attempting to do crisis management, Metro Vancouver has finally released details about a governance review, headed up by Deloitte.

Metro Vancouver Chair Mike Hurley said, “It’ll be independent because it’ll be based on best practices brought forward by the consultant who are experts in that field.”

On the agenda will be Metro Vancouver’s structure, the 41-person board’s decision-making processes and remuneration.

Scope remains unclear, as Deloitte says it will work with the board. Deloitte’s Shayne Gregg told Global News, “We’ll work with them. We have an idea of what our scope needs to be, and we’ll work with them. We’re basically being given independence to do this review absolutely. That’s how we operate.”

Click to play video: 'Metro Vancouver taking big step towards governance review'
Metro Vancouver taking big step towards governance review

Remuneration at Metro includes stipends of $547 for meetings lasting up to four hours.

Story continues below advertisement

Longer meetings cost taxpayers $1,094 per person.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Deloitte will consult with a panel of five experts – former premier Glen Clark, former deputy premier Colin Hansen, regional president of RBC Martin Thibodeau, Jennifer Podmore Russell with Nch’kay Development Corp and Diana Vuong, the former CFO and VP of finance at the Vancouver Airport Authority.

Trending Now

The five are not being paid.

Clark told Global News, “I think it’s pretty clear that over time there has been this kind of layering of per diems and things that have really probably gotten out of control and need to be reined back. So it’s a good time to reflect, look back at it.”

A motion to reduce stipends and committees has been put aside pending the review. It’s being done in partnership with the province, which continues to face pressure to make changes at Metro Vancouver.

Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs Ravi Kahlon commented, “We’re going to participate in the governance review, which is, I think a big part of what Metro Vancouver does and we’re going to make that information available publicly.”

The review is just one of three now underway at Metro Vancouver.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices