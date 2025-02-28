Deloitte to head up governance review into board of Metro Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Following months of attempting to do crisis management, Metro Vancouver has finally released details about a governance review, headed up by Deloitte.

Metro Vancouver Chair Mike Hurley said, “It’ll be independent because it’ll be based on best practices brought forward by the consultant who are experts in that field.”

On the agenda will be Metro Vancouver’s structure, the 41-person board’s decision-making processes and remuneration.

Scope remains unclear, as Deloitte says it will work with the board. Deloitte’s Shayne Gregg told Global News, “We’ll work with them. We have an idea of what our scope needs to be, and we’ll work with them. We’re basically being given independence to do this review absolutely. That’s how we operate.”

1:58 Metro Vancouver taking big step towards governance review

Remuneration at Metro includes stipends of $547 for meetings lasting up to four hours.

Story continues below advertisement

Longer meetings cost taxpayers $1,094 per person.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Deloitte will consult with a panel of five experts – former premier Glen Clark, former deputy premier Colin Hansen, regional president of RBC Martin Thibodeau, Jennifer Podmore Russell with Nch’kay Development Corp and Diana Vuong, the former CFO and VP of finance at the Vancouver Airport Authority.

The five are not being paid.

Clark told Global News, “I think it’s pretty clear that over time there has been this kind of layering of per diems and things that have really probably gotten out of control and need to be reined back. So it’s a good time to reflect, look back at it.”

A motion to reduce stipends and committees has been put aside pending the review. It’s being done in partnership with the province, which continues to face pressure to make changes at Metro Vancouver.

Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs Ravi Kahlon commented, “We’re going to participate in the governance review, which is, I think a big part of what Metro Vancouver does and we’re going to make that information available publicly.”

The review is just one of three now underway at Metro Vancouver.