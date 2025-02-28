Welcome to McDavid’s! Fast food eatery rebrands in honour of Edmonton Oilers captain

Send this page to someone via email

Welcome to McDavid’s!

No, it’s not the planned downtown cocktail lounge being built by the wife of Connor McDavid — rather, a busy fast food restaurant on the south side has rebranded in honour of the Edmonton Oilers captain.

In celebration of his heart-pounding overtime winning goal at the 4 Nations Face-Off finale last week, McDonald’s Canada made good on a deal to honour Connor McDavid.

“ok @cmcdavid97 how about this… if you bring the cup back to Canada we’ll turn an Edmonton McD’s into a McDavid’s. Deal?” the fast food giant tweeted last summer during the Oilers’ 2024 Stanley Cup playoff run.

While the team was unable to secure that win, McDavid did seal the deal for Team Canada during the 4 Nations best-on-best tournament against players from the United States, Finland, and Sweden.

Story continues below advertisement

Afterwards, McDonald’s quoted their previous tweet from last summer with an update: “still can’t stop thinking about that shot. golden goal 🤝 golden arches. see you all at McDavid’s in Edmonton, AB and in Newmarket, ON in honour of our hometown hero – opening this week!!!”

still can't stop thinking about that shot @cmcdavid97. golden goal 🤝 golden arches. see you all at McDavid’s in Edmonton, AB and in Newmarket, ON in honour of our hometown hero – opening this week!!! 🥇🐐🏒🇨🇦 https://t.co/NYIr0JdpH1 — McDonald's 🇨🇦 (@McDonaldsCanada) February 23, 2025

On Friday, the temporary, one-week rebrand was revealed at both a McDonald’s in the Ontario community where the hockey phenom grew up, and at a McDonald’s on Calgary Trail and 51st Avenue in Edmonton.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“It was a whirlwind of activities for the last week after we won the gold medal, but we’re McDonald’s and we made it happen,” said Chat Sangha, the the franchisee of the south Edmonton McDonald’s McDavid’s.

Story continues below advertisement

“He scored the golden goal and we thought, what better way to celebrate than to celebrate with the golden arches?” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "He scored the golden goal and we thought, what better way to celebrate than to celebrate with the golden arches?"

McDonald’s said its local franchisees are committed to supporting the communities they serve, and that means celebrating their wins.

“Bringing home the win for Canada on the ice is a huge accomplishment, and as a fellow McD, we go big with our celebrations,” the corporation said.

Sangha said the community response on Friday was uplifting, with lots of cars honking and people coming inside.

“We’ve been really busy this morning. Everyone’s just coming in, bringing their families, taking pictures with the new restaurant McDavid’s.”

Story continues below advertisement

View full screen

View full screen

View full screen

View full screen

View full screen

View full screen

View full screen Previous Image Next Image Close Modal Gallery

In addition to all the signage (and we mean all the signage) being changed on the buildings, the The Big Mac-David burger will remain on the menu for a limited time.

“We’ve taken the Big MacDavid sandwich into overtime. This is going to be extended one week across the country,” Sangha said.

Story continues below advertisement

The play on a Big Mac features four beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, and onions, all stacked on a toasted sesame seed bun.

People visiting McDonald’s locations across Edmonton will also be able to get a small order of fried for just $0.97 between Friday and Sunday, limited to five orders per customer.