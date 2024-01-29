McDonald’s McRib is coming back to Canada after a 10-year hiatus

Send this page to someone via email

It’s time to get saucy, Canada: The McRib is returning to McDonald’s! This is not a drill.

After being absent from the fast food chain’s menu for the past decade, the popular sandwich is back in participating stores across the country starting Tuesday — and it seems like fans of the sandwich and their incessant badgering are to thank for the revival.

“In the last year alone, our team received thousands of inquiries on social media from very passionate Canadian McRib fans asking to bring it back here,” said Alyssa Buetikofer, vice president and chief marketing officer at McDonald’s Canada, in a statement.

“The McRib is truly a fan favourite,” she continued. “It appeals to guests of all ages — from loyal followers who have patiently waited a decade for its return, to our newer fans who have only heard the legend.”

For those who have never had the pleasure, the McRib features a boneless pork patty smothered in barbecue sauce and topped with pickles and slivered onions. It’s served on a toasted homestyle bun.

And while McDonald’s has said the return of the McRib is for a limited time only, the brand posted to Instagram that diners should “never say never” to a full-time return to the menu.

McDonald’s has been teasing the return of the McRib for a few weeks, sharing a text exchange between restaurant chain and the “McRibbbb,” whose last message is dated Feb. 14, 2014, the last time the sandwich was offered in Canada.

“Takes deep breath, prepares for chaos,” McDonald’s wrote Monday in an anticipatory Instagram post announcing the Jan. 30 return.

“THIS BETTER NOT BE A JOKE,” one Instagram user wrote of the brand’s teasing late last week.

“Now we just need the pizza back and my bucket list of McDonald’s items are [sic] complete,” shared another.

Another added: “I’m almost in tears.”

McDonald’s has not shared how long the McRib’s “limited time” run will last, so better to be safe than sorry and grab one ASAP.