Blue Jays top Tigers 10-7 to snap two-game skid

DUNEDIN – The Toronto Blue Jays used an eight-run fourth inning to earn a 10-7 win over the Detroit Tigers on Friday in spring training action.

It was a split-squad game for the Blue Jays (4-2), who were also scheduled to play the New York Yankees Friday night.

Starter Chris Bassitt struck out four while surrendering one hit in 2 2/3 innings for the Blue Jays, who bounced back from consecutive losses to Baltimore and Philadelphia.

Daulton Varsho and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit solo home runs in the first inning to give the Jays a 2-0 lead.

Detroit tied it in the fourth with a two-run homer from Kerry Carpenter. Toronto responded with a barrage of runs in the bottom half.

Alejandro Kirk’s sacrifice fly scored Guerrero, Ernie Clement’s single brought in George Springer, and Nathan Lukes doubled to right to plate Andres Gimenez, making it 5-2.

Myles Straw then hit a single that brought Clement home. Varsho picked up his second RBI on a groundout, scoring Lukes, with that being followed by Guerrero driving home Straw on a single.

George Springer’s line drive double to left field then scored Steward Berroa and Guerrero.

The Tigers narrowed the gap in the fifth, with Justin-Henry Malloy’s single scoring two, followed by a two-run double from Dillon Dingler.

Detroit added one more in the eighth when Patrick Lee brought home Justice Bigbie on a triple.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2025.