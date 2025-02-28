Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec could extend religious symbols ban to school staff other than teachers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 28, 2025 12:29 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Bill 21: Canadian Civil Liberties Association hopes Supreme Court will strike down ‘discriminatory’ Quebec law'
Bill 21: Canadian Civil Liberties Association hopes Supreme Court will strike down ‘discriminatory’ Quebec law
RELATED: Bill 21: Canadian Civil Liberties Association hopes Supreme Court will strike down 'discriminatory' Quebec law – Jan 23, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Quebec government might extend its ban on religious symbols to members of school staff other than teachers.

Education Minister Bernard Drainville says he wants to strengthen secularism in schools by passing legislation on gender equality and on expanding the scope of the religious symbol ban for public employees.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A report published Friday on 17 schools accused of not abiding by the province’s secularism rules notes that employees including school daycare workers and speech therapists are not covered by the ban, despite being in contact with students.

The report also says the rule against teachers wearing religious symbols is not always applied.

It found that teachers sometimes speak in languages other than French and that students in one high school were covering their faces with a veil and a medical mask.

Story continues below advertisement

The province’s secularism law, Bill 21, prohibits public employees such as teachers and police officers from wearing religious symbols on the job.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices