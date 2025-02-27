Menu

Crime

5th suspect arrested in 2024 Kennedy Street homicide, another suspect has charge upgraded

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted February 27, 2025 7:36 pm
Winnipeg police at the scene of a homicide on Kennedy Street. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police at the scene of a homicide on Kennedy Street. Michael Draven / Global News
Winnipeg police have made another arrest in connection with a homicide on Kennedy Street last summer and have upgraded the charges of another suspect.

On July 5, 2024, Ashley Isabella Murdock was found dead at an apartment complex in the 300 block of Kennedy Street. Four people were charged initially, one suspect with second-degree murder and three others with accessory to murder.

One of those suspects who had originally been charged with accessory to murder, Kenneth Young, has now seen his charge upgraded to first-degree murder.

Meanwhile, 24-year-old Dregus Daniel Young is the fifth suspect to be arrested and also faces a first-degree murder charge.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508.

 

