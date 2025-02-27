5th suspect arrested in 2024 Kennedy Street homicide, another suspect has charge upgraded

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Winnipeg police have made another arrest in connection with a homicide on Kennedy Street last summer and have upgraded the charges of another suspect.

On July 5, 2024, Ashley Isabella Murdock was found dead at an apartment complex in the 300 block of Kennedy Street. Four people were charged initially, one suspect with second-degree murder and three others with accessory to murder.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

One of those suspects who had originally been charged with accessory to murder, Kenneth Young, has now seen his charge upgraded to first-degree murder.

Meanwhile, 24-year-old Dregus Daniel Young is the fifth suspect to be arrested and also faces a first-degree murder charge.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508.