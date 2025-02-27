Saskatchewan Innovations gets a million-dollar boost

The province of Saskatchewan is investing $1.09 million into four sustainability projects through the Saskatchewan Advantage Innovation Fund (SAIF) and Agtech Growth Fund (AGF).
The four start-up companies that are receiving funding are EcoLoop Sustainable Technologies, Greenwave Innovations, Archetype Global 3D and BetterCart Analytics.
As Global’s Nicole Healey explains in the video above, a previous and current recipient are sharing what the startup landscape is like in Saskatchewan.
