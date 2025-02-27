Menu

National

Tech

Saskatchewan Innovations gets a million-dollar boost

By Nicole Healey Global News
Posted February 27, 2025 6:07 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan Innovations get a million-dollar boost'
Saskatchewan Innovations get a million-dollar boost
The province of Saskatchewan is investing 1.09 million dollars into four sustainability projects through the Saskatchewan Advantage Innovation Fund (SAIF) and Agtech Growth Fund (AGF).
The province of Saskatchewan is investing $1.09 million into four sustainability projects through the Saskatchewan Advantage Innovation Fund (SAIF) and Agtech Growth Fund (AGF).

The four start-up companies that are receiving funding are EcoLoop Sustainable Technologies, Greenwave Innovations, Archetype Global 3D and BetterCart Analytics.

As Global’s Nicole Healey explains in the video above, a previous and current recipient are sharing what the startup landscape is like in Saskatchewan.

