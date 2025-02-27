Saskatchewan Innovations gets a million-dollar boost

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The province of Saskatchewan is investing $1.09 million into four sustainability projects through the Saskatchewan Advantage Innovation Fund (SAIF) and Agtech Growth Fund (AGF).

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The four start-up companies that are receiving funding are EcoLoop Sustainable Technologies, Greenwave Innovations, Archetype Global 3D and BetterCart Analytics.

As Global’s Nicole Healey explains in the video above, a previous and current recipient are sharing what the startup landscape is like in Saskatchewan.