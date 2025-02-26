Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Police forces gear up to protect 3,400 people in Alberta wilderness at June G7 summit

By Matthew Scace The Canadian Press
Posted February 26, 2025 8:17 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta Police agencies prepare for monumental G7 security in Kananaskis'
Alberta Police agencies prepare for monumental G7 security in Kananaskis
Officials from Alberta RCMP and Calgary police are explaining some of the strategies to ensure the safety of some of the world’s most important figures at the G7 Summit in June. Skylar Peters takes a look at the coordinated effort to secure Kananaskis and Calgary ahead of the massive event.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Police forces say they are gearing up to find a way to keep more than 3,400 people safe alongside the Rocky Mountains during this summer’s G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta.

A report to the Calgary Police Commission says police expect about 70 official guests, 2,000 delegates and 1,400 journalists will be in the area between Calgary and Kananaskis for the summit.

Supt. Joe Brar of the Calgary Police Service estimated 70 official guests, 2,000 delegates and 1,400 journalists will be in attendance at the G7 summit being held from June 15-17 in Alberta's Kananaskis Country. View image in full screen
Supt. Joe Brar of the Calgary Police Service estimated 70 official guests, 2,000 delegates and 1,400 journalists will be in attendance at the G7 summit being held from June 15-17 in Alberta’s Kananaskis Country. Global News

“It is a large security event, and I would hazard to say it’s probably the largest security event since the last time we hosted a summit of this size (in 2002),” Calgary Police Service Supt. Joe Brar said at a news conference Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

The G7 is slated for June 15 to 17, bringing together leaders from Canada, the United States, France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom and Italy, as well as the European Union.

Police forces from across Canada will support security efforts, including authorities from Edmonton, Winnipeg and Vancouver.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A large swath of Kananaskis Country, including trails and day-use areas, will be shut down for the event.

This map, released by the Integrated Safety and Security Group, which will be providing security at the G7 summit in Kananaskis in June 2025, shows a large area that the general public will not have access to during the summit. View image in full screen
This map, released by the Integrated Safety and Security Group, which will be providing security at the G7 summit in Kananaskis in June 2025, shows a large area that the general public will not have access to during the summit. Integrated Security and Safety Group

The RCMP says teams will be on the alert for modern security threats such as drones, along with the fact one of the leaders — U.S. President Donald Trump — recently faced two assassination threats.

Click to play video: 'Several areas of Kananaskis will be off limits during G7 summit'
Several areas of Kananaskis will be off limits during G7 summit

The summit will be unique due to its location in the Rocky Mountains, surrounded by forest, rivers and mountains. RCMP Chief Supt. David Hall said officers plan to patrol the area but declined to share specifics on how the region will be secured.

Story continues below advertisement

The restricted area will also be a no-fly zone. Details around whether airspace restrictions will apply to commercial airlines are still being worked out, Hill said.

William Watson Lodge, located in Alberta's Kananaskis country where a huge area will be closed to the public in June 2025, as Canada hosts the G7 summit. View image in full screen
William Watson Lodge, located in Alberta’s Kananaskis country where a huge area will be closed to the public in June 2025, as Canada hosts the G7 summit. Global News

Police will implement a 30 nautical-mile no-fly-zone around Kananaskis during the event and there will be temporary restrictions around Calgary International Airport at the same time, he added.

“If there’s drone activity that is a concern to the safety and security of the summit, we do have measures that we’ll implement, but again, those are things that we’ll keep to ourselves,” Hill said.

Countries’ security agencies will share information around potential threats at what Hill called an “international cooperation centre.”

The security costs will be made public after the end of the summit.

Kananaskis last played host to the summit in 2002, less than a year after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in the U.S.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices