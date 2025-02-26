Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Alberta education minister directs schools to provide in-person classes during strike

By Aaron Sousa The Canadian Press
Posted February 26, 2025 5:19 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Parents rally for equitable education at the Alberta legislature'
Parents rally for equitable education at the Alberta legislature
RELATED VIDEO (From Feb. 25, 2025): A crowd of Alberta parents took their education concerns to the steps of the legislature. They're upset over the impacts of the ongoing support staff strike on kids such as those with developmental delays and special needs. As Jaclyn Kucey reports, the rally comes two days before a decision is due from the province to address a court injunction.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Alberta’s education minister says he has directed school divisions to make efforts to provide in-person learning options to all students as a support worker strike continues.

Around 6,000 workers, from educational assistants to cafeteria staff, have been on the picket lines in Edmonton, Calgary and Fort McMurray to fight for higher wages.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides had earlier ordered exemptions for schools from providing in-person learning to students with complex needs during the strike, but that order was blocked by a judge.

Nicolaides now says schools are to find ways to provide in-person learning to all students and to help them continue with their usual classroom routine if they must switch to virtual instruction.

Trending Now

A group of parents and guardians had taken the province to court over the previous order, saying more than 3,700 children are being discriminated against by not being allowed to attend classes in person.

Story continues below advertisement

Canadian Union of Public Employees president Rory Gill has said the minister’s order was unjust and cruel.

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices