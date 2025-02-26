Alberta education minister directs schools to provide in-person classes during strike

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s education minister says he has directed school divisions to make efforts to provide in-person learning options to all students as a support worker strike continues.

Around 6,000 workers, from educational assistants to cafeteria staff, have been on the picket lines in Edmonton, Calgary and Fort McMurray to fight for higher wages.

Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides had earlier ordered exemptions for schools from providing in-person learning to students with complex needs during the strike, but that order was blocked by a judge.

Nicolaides now says schools are to find ways to provide in-person learning to all students and to help them continue with their usual classroom routine if they must switch to virtual instruction.

A group of parents and guardians had taken the province to court over the previous order, saying more than 3,700 children are being discriminated against by not being allowed to attend classes in person.

Canadian Union of Public Employees president Rory Gill has said the minister’s order was unjust and cruel.