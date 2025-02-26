Woman found dead in northeast Edmonton was shot to death: police

An autopsy has determined that a 26-year-old woman, who was found dead at a northeast Edmonton townhouse complex on Friday, died from gunshot wounds.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said Angel Daniels’ death has been ruled a homicide based on an autopsy that took place a day earlier.

At about 8:40 p.m. on Friday, police said officers were called about an assault in the area of Homestead Crescent and Hooke Road. When emergency responders arrived, they found a woman who had appeared to have been shot and pronounced her dead at the scene.

Police have not said if they have identified a suspect or suspects in the killing.

“Homicide investigators continue to seek dash camera and home security camera footage from the Overlanders neighbourhood between the hours of 4:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Friday,” police said. “Police are asking members of the public who may have witnessed the shooting or observed suspicious activity in the neighbourhood to please come forward.

“Anyone who has information or video footage related to this homicide is asked to contact the Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.”