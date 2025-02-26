Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman found dead in northeast Edmonton was shot to death: police

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted February 26, 2025 5:40 pm
1 min read
Edmonton police cruiser View image in full screen
A file photo of an Edmonton Police Service vehicle. Eric Beck / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An autopsy has determined that a 26-year-old woman, who was found dead at a northeast Edmonton townhouse complex on Friday, died from gunshot wounds.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said Angel Daniels’ death has been ruled a homicide based on an autopsy that took place a day earlier.

At about 8:40 p.m. on Friday, police said officers were called about an assault in the area of Homestead Crescent and Hooke Road. When emergency responders arrived, they found a woman who had appeared to have been shot and pronounced her dead at the scene.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police have not said if they have identified a suspect or suspects in the killing.

“Homicide investigators continue to seek dash camera and home security camera footage from the Overlanders neighbourhood between the hours of 4:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Friday,” police said. “Police are asking members of the public who may have witnessed the shooting or observed suspicious activity in the neighbourhood to please come forward.

Story continues below advertisement

“Anyone who has information or video footage related to this homicide is asked to contact the Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.&#8221;

Click to play video: 'Edmonton police chief addresses violent 2023'
Edmonton police chief addresses violent 2023
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices