Rough sixth inning sinks Jays in loss to Phillies

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

DUNEDIN – The Philadelphia Phillies scored five runs in the sixth inning and handed the Toronto Blue Jays their first loss of spring training with a 9-6 victory Wednesday.

Philadelphia took the lead in what was a rough sixth inning for Jays pitchers Jacob Barnes and Richard Lovelady.

The Blue Jays turned what appeared to be a rout into a close game with a four-run ninth inning.

Toronto starter Jose Berrios allowed a run and struck out two in two-and-a-half innings, while Barnes picked up the loss.

Substitute designated hitter Eddie Micheletti Jr. had two hits and two runs batted in for Toronto, which fell to 3-1 this spring.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto led 2-1 heading into the sixth before the Phillies piled on five runs in a sloppy inning.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Barnes surrendered an opening double to Oscar Mercado, who then stole third. A walk to Trea Turner followed by an R-B-I single by Kyle Schwarber tied the game at 2-2.

Lovelady entered the game and allowed a runner to advance on a wild pitch before hitting Bryce Harper.

Philadelphia then went up 4-2 on RBI singles from Byron Stott and J.T. Realmuto.

A throwing error by Lovelady on a fielder’s choice brought home Max Kepler, and the Phillies scored another on a Gabriel Rincones Jr. groundout thanks to a missed catch error by Jays first baseman Rainer Nunez.

The Phillies scored another in the seventh and two more in the eighth on a Kody Clemens double, and it turned out they would need that padded lead.

Nunez had an RBI double to kick-start the Jays’ comeback attempt in the ninth. Micheletti followed with a two-run single and Michael Stefanic scored another with a sacrifice fly.

But the comeback was ended when Jacob Sharp struck out swinging with runners at second and third.

Toronto went up 2-0 in the second inning. Alan Roden led off with a single and Ernie Clement followed with a double, and they were brought home by back-to-back sacrifice flies by Tyler Heineman and Myles Straw.

Story continues below advertisement

The Phillies got on the board when Gabriel Rincones Jr. led off the third inning with a home run.

The Blue Jays next face Baltimore on Thursday afternoon in Sarasota, Fla.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2025.