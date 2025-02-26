Edmonton Oilers reclaim Travis Dermott off waivers from Minnesota Wild

Send this page to someone via email

Travis Dermott is back with the Edmonton Oilers.

The club plucked the defenceman off waivers from the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday after having him claimed earlier this season.

The 28-year-old attended Edmonton’s training camp on a professional tryout contract before inking a deal for the 2024-25 campaign at US$775,000 in October.

Story continues below advertisement

Dermott had zero points and two penalty minutes in 10 games with the Oilers before getting scooped up by the Wild off waivers Dec. 13.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Newmarket, Ont., product played nine games with Minnesota before going back on waivers Tuesday.

Dermott, a left-shot blueliner, was selected 34th overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs at the NHL 2015 and has 62 points (16 goals, 42 assists) in 348 regular-season games with five teams. He’s added five points (two goals, three assists) in 22 playoff contests.