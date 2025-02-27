Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association warns of ‘devastating’ impacts from U.S. tariffs

See more sharing options

As Atlantic Canada braces for potential U.S. tariffs, the executive director of the Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association is raising concerns about the impacts for the trucking industry.

“The proposed 25 per cent tariffs on exports to the U.S. will, I think it’s safe to say, have a pretty devastating effect on our industry,” Chris McKee said.

This comes as trucking companies are already facing major economic challenges.

“Our industry is in the midst of one of the worst freight recessions we’ve seen in over 50 years,” he said.

He’s not the only one concerned.

Sergii Stavinchuk has been a truck driver for six years.

“I think all truck drivers worry about our jobs,” he said.

“Now this is a situation that increases our worries.”

To learn more, and hear McKee’s proposed solution, watch the video above.