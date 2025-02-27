Menu

Share

Share

Canada

Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association warns of ‘devastating’ impacts from U.S. tariffs

By Anna Mandin Global News
Posted February 27, 2025 5:00 am
1 min read
Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association warns of ‘devastating’ impacts from U.S. tariffs
WATCH: It’s a tough time in the Canadian trucking industry and the upcoming U.S. tariff threats may make it worse. But Atlantic Canada’s trucking association sees a path forward by cutting down interprovincial trade barriers. Anna Mandin reports.
Share

As Atlantic Canada braces for potential U.S. tariffs, the executive director of the Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association is raising concerns about the impacts for the trucking industry.

“The proposed 25 per cent tariffs on exports to the U.S. will, I think it’s safe to say, have a pretty devastating effect on our industry,” Chris McKee said.

This comes as trucking companies are already facing major economic challenges.

“Our industry is in the midst of one of the worst freight recessions we’ve seen in over 50 years,” he said.

He’s not the only one concerned.

Sergii Stavinchuk has been a truck driver for six years.

“I think all truck drivers worry about our jobs,” he said.

“Now this is a situation that increases our worries.”

To learn more, and hear McKee’s proposed solution, watch the video above.

