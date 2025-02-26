Albertan spearheads parliamentary petition to keep Donald Trump out of Canada

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

More than 28,000 people have signed a parliamentary petition urging Ottawa to bar U.S. President Donald Trump from Canada for persistently threatening the country’s sovereignty.

Alberta resident Gerard Aldridge, who recently initiated the electronic petition, says he’s a fiercely proud Canadian who sees an opportunity to make a difference on an issue of grave concern.

Trump has threatened to impose widespread tariffs on Canadian products and has openly suggested that Canada become a U.S. state.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The president usually attends the annual gathering of G7 leaders, which is being held this June in Kananaskis, Alta.

The petition points out that Trump has been convicted of felonies in the United States — something that could make a person inadmissible to Canada.

Aldridge’s petition is sponsored by New Democrat MP Charlie Angus, a vocal Trump critic.

Story continues below advertisement

Angus also recently sponsored a parliamentary petition calling for the revocation of billionaire Elon Musk’s Canadian citizenship over his role in the Trump administration.