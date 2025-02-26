Michelle Trachtenberg, star of ‘Buffy,’ ‘Gossip Girl,’ dead at 39: reports

Send this page to someone via email

Michelle Trachtenberg, known for her roles on TV series Gossip Girl and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, has died at age 39, according to reports.

Police sources, speaking to the New York Post who first reported the tragic news, as well as ABC News, said Trachtenberg’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

A cause of death was not immediately known.

According to the outlets, Trachtenberg was found dead early Wednesday morning at One Columbus Place, a 51-storey luxury apartment complex on Central Park South in Manhattan.

The sources told ABC News she recently underwent a liver transplant and may have been experiencing complications.

View image in full screen FILE – Michelle Trachtenberg and Sarah Michelle Gellar arrive at the “Buffy The Vampire Slayer” reunion, part of the 25th annual William S. Paley Television Festival held at the Arclight Cinemas on March 20, 2008 in Hollywood, California. Jean-Paul Aussenard / WireImage

Trachtenberg rose to fame in the 1990s, with a role on the Nickelodeon series The Adventures of Pete & Pete. Her movie debut came in 1996’s Harriet the Spy, in which she played the title character.

From 2008 to 2012, she had a recurring role as Georgian Sparks, “The Witch of the Upper East Side,” on Gossip Girl and reprised her role as the manipulative socialite in the 2023 Gossip Girl reboot on HBO Max.

She was arguably best-known, however, for her role as Buffy’s younger sister, Dawn Summers, in her 66-episode run of Buffy the Vampire Slayer from 2000 to 2003.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.