Crime

Teens charged with murder in Winnipeg killing: police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 26, 2025 11:39 am
1 min read
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. File / Global News
Two 16-year-old boys are in custody in connection with the city’s latest homicide, Winnipeg police say.

Officers were called to a scene on Qu’Appelle Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, where they found a victim, 45, with serious upper body injuries. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Police have identified the victim as Steven Gordon Loonfoot, originally from Garden Hill First Nation, but who had been living in Winnipeg for a number of years.

A 16-year-old suspect was arrested shortly after police arrived on-scene. A second 16-year-old male was arrested later that day on Victory Place.

Police said they consulted with prosecutors, who authorized second-degree murder charges against the teens.

Manitoba sets grim record with highest-ever homicide count, RCMP say
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

