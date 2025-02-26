Teens charged with murder in Winnipeg killing: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two 16-year-old boys are in custody in connection with the city’s latest homicide, Winnipeg police say.

Officers were called to a scene on Qu’Appelle Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, where they found a victim, 45, with serious upper body injuries. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Police have identified the victim as Steven Gordon Loonfoot, originally from Garden Hill First Nation, but who had been living in Winnipeg for a number of years.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

A 16-year-old suspect was arrested shortly after police arrived on-scene. A second 16-year-old male was arrested later that day on Victory Place.

Police said they consulted with prosecutors, who authorized second-degree murder charges against the teens.