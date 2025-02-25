B.C. emergency room doctor sues colleague alleging sexual assault

Send this page to someone via email

Bombshell allegations are being made in a civil claim filed in B.C. Supreme Court involving two emergency room physicians, who both worked at Lions Gate Hospital.

In a Notice of Claim filed in B.C. Supreme Court, Dr. Averil Ivsins says she attended a staff event at Dachi Restaurant and The Brighton in November 2023.

At the end of the night, she alleges she was obviously severely intoxicated and shared an Uber with Dr. Jonathan McGrogan.

The claim states that after arriving at her building, between 1 a.m. and 2:15 a.m., Dr. Ivsins was sexually assaulted on at least two occasions by Dr. McGrogan.

It also claims Dr. Ivsins did not consent to any sexual touching or activity and did not have the capacity to consent.

Dr. Ivsins claims she woke up the next morning with no memory of what happened but had bruises on multiple parts of her body and injuries to her pelvic region.

Later, CCTV footage from her lobby and elevator revealed events that night. There is at least one hour of video preserved, but it may not be complete. Global News has viewed the footage.

In an interview with Global News, Dr. Averil Ivsins said “I didn’t know what had happened but these marks on my body, the pain.”

She described the incident, saying, “It has been so traumatizing, and it has been a daily struggle,” noting that months later the stress resulted in her having a heart attack.

Global News sought comment from Dr. Jonathan McGrogan, who claims their interactions were consensual.

His lawyer forwarded their response to the claim, also filed in B.C. Supreme Court. It states, in part, that Dr. Jon McGrogan and the Plaintiff engaged in a consensual physical encounter, that Dr. McGrogan denies having any physical or sexual interaction with the plaintiff without her consent and that Dr. McGrogan denies that the plaintiff has sustained the injuries and damages.

Dr. Ivsins filed a formal complaint with Vancouver Coastal Health.

“I felt through the process like I was on trial, like I felt I got interrogated. I was told I couldn’t tell anyone,” she told Global News of the complaint.

Vancouver Coastal Health told Global News it could not comment on the case, adding it has processes and procedures to ensure patient and staff safety.

The RCMP investigated and the B.C. Prosecution Service elected not to lay charges.

Dr. Ivsins says the assault has impacted her ability to work and her relationships.

As she continues her recovery, the married mother of one says speaking out was important to her, as was revealing her identity.

“I did not want to be anonymous because I want to show other women that it’s not their fault,” she said.