BC Conservatives having ‘family’ issues but not divided: Rustad

BC Conservative leader John Rustad says the party is having “family” issues ahead of its annual general meeting, with his attorney general critic defying his wishes and a lack of unity on display in the legislature.

But Rustad says the Opposition party supports free speech and free voting among its caucus, dismissing suggestions he could face a leadership contest at the weekend meeting.

Five Conservatives voted against a motion on Monday condemning American tariffs that was supported by both the NDP government and the bulk in the Opposition ranks, including Rustad.

Opposition attorney general critic Dallas Brodie meanwhile continues to refuse Rustad’s request to delete a weekend social media post about residential schools.

Rustad says of Monday’s vote that “as a family, you have these issues” and that there “isn’t a mechanism” for a leadership contest at the party’s weekend meeting.

Chilliwack North MLA Heather Maahs was among those who voted against Monday’s motion that condemned U.S. tariffs and backed “proportionate retaliatory action,” but she says it’s “insane” to suggest Rustad is facing a revolt.

She says she’s proud to have Rustad as a leader who “actually gives us a voice.”

Brodie was also among the five BC Conservatives who voted against the motion.

On Saturday, she posted on social media platform X that there are “zero” confirmed child burial sites at the former residential school in Kamloops, B.C., raising concerns from Rustad that the comment could be “misinterpreted.”

He said Monday that he had asked Brodie to delete the post but as of Tuesday it remained online, having been viewed almost 500,000 times.

Brent Chapman, Conservative MLA for Surrey South, said he voted against the NDP’s tariffs motion out of concern that going after Republican states could bring retaliatory pressure against B.C.