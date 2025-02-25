SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Scherzer solid as Blue Jays top Cardinals 3-2

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted February 25, 2025 3:58 pm
2 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

DUNEDIN – Max Scherzer had a solid spring training debut for Toronto as the Blue Jays defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2 on Tuesday.

Scherzer started the game and struck out four of the six batters he faced.

He gave up the Cardinals’ opening run in the first inning after surrendering a triple to Victor Scott II, who later scored on an Alec Burleson sacrifice fly.

Toronto acquired the 40-year-old Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, earlier this month. The eight-time all-star signed a one-year, US$15.5-million contract with Toronto in free agency.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Bo Bichette going viral for openly flirting with trade'
Bo Bichette going viral for openly flirting with trade
Story continues below advertisement

Bowden Francis, who was scheduled to start Tuesday against Detroit in Lakeland, Fla., before that game was cancelled due to rain, relieved Scherzer in the third inning.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He gave up a two-out solo shot to Scott as the Cardinals took a 2-0 lead.

Alejandro Kirk got the Jays on the board in the bottom of the third when his single scored Andrés Giménez. Toronto had the chance to add more runs in the inning but Steward Berroa flied out with two outs and the bases loaded.

After Francis pitched a three-up, three-down fourth, the Jays tied the score in the bottom of the inning when a Giménez single scored Davis Schneider. Giménez, who was replaced by Michael Stefanic as Toronto made several substitutions in the sixth inning, is batting .500 (3-for-6) so far this spring.

Trending Now

Stefanic’s two-out single in the sixth scored Alan Roden and gave Toronto its first lead of the game at 3-2. Stefanic was a part of the final play of the game to seal the win, tagging Bryan Torres as he tried to steal second base on a throw from catcher Tyler Heineman.

Berroa entered the game in the first inning in relief of centre-fielder Joey Loperfido, who was injured when he crashed into the wall trying to field Scott’s triple.

Toronto (3-0) hosts Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices