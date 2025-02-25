Menu

Warm weather stymies skating on iconic Winnipeg river trail

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 12:15 pm
1 min read
Warm weather means a temporary closure for the just-reopened river trail at The Forks, as seen in this 2024 photo. View image in full screen
Warm weather means a temporary closure for the just-reopened river trail at The Forks, as seen in this 2024 photo. @TheForks / Twitter
If you were hoping to go for a skate on the trails at The Forks this week, the unseasonably warm temperatures mean you’ll have to hold off — temporarily.

According to The Forks website on Monday, it has closed its skating trails because of the warm weather, including both the Nestawaya River Trail and on-land skating trails, however the trails that are used for cross-country skiing, walking and cycling remain open.

Temperatures are expected to drop again this weekend, which should help toward getting the skating trails back to their regular frozen form.

Find out the latest trail conditions on The Forks website.

Skating coming back to The Forks, Winnipeg with return of winter
